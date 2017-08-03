Man and woman arrested in 9 Suffolk business burglaries

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man and woman have been arrested in connection to nine business break-ins in Suffolk.

Police say Tyreese D’Andrae Darden, 25, and Lauren Raven Outland, 24, have each been charged with multiple counts of burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony and more.

The charges stem from early morning burglaries at the following businesses:

July 21 : Kings Fork Diesel Truck Service, 3600 block of Pruden Boulevard

: Kings Fork Diesel Truck Service, 3600 block of Pruden Boulevard July 24 : River Stone Chophouse, 8000 block of Harbour View Boulevard

: River Stone Chophouse, 8000 block of Harbour View Boulevard July 24 : Vintage Tavern, 1900 block of Governors Pointe Drive

: Vintage Tavern, 1900 block of Governors Pointe Drive July 28 : Saunders Supply Company, Inc., 5800 block of Godwin Boulevard

: Saunders Supply Company, Inc., 5800 block of Godwin Boulevard July 31 : Brinkley’s Wrecker Service, LLC, 100 block of Dill Road

: Brinkley’s Wrecker Service, LLC, 100 block of Dill Road July 31 : Derl’z Restaurant & Pub, 400 block of East Pinner Street

: Derl’z Restaurant & Pub, 400 block of East Pinner Street Aug. 1 : M & R Seafood, 800 block of West Constance Road

: M & R Seafood, 800 block of West Constance Road Aug. 1 : Tidewater Wholesalers, Inc., 700 block of West Constance Road

: Tidewater Wholesalers, Inc., 700 block of West Constance Road Aug. 3: Advance Auto Parts, 1500 block of North Main Street

Police say they plan to release more information about the Darden and Outland’s charges on Friday. Authorities are still investigating the burglaries.

The Suffolk Police Department is working with other law enforcement agencies in Hampton Roads to see if any similar incidents in other areas are related.

Darden and Outland are both being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.