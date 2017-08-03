Local man works to change Virginia paternity laws

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Divorce proceedings can be nasty, especially when dirty laundry comes out in the open. But for one local man, his breakup led to a discovery that his daughter was not his biological child. He wrote a book and is working to change Virginia paternity laws. Wil LaViest spoke to Nicole Livas on The Hampton Roads Show about how he wants to help daddies and daughters heal, and break the cycle.

“Dear Daughter: A Dad’s Marriage Advice on Love, Pain, Healing and the Law” is available for purchase now.

You can hear Wil LaViest’s radio program Wednesdays at noon on WHOV, and check out his website.