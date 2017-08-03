Kaine says key part of ‘Obamacare’ is worth reviving

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) – Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) wants to bring back a program that was an original element of the Affordable Care Act, that he says will help stabilize the market for health insurers.

Reinsurance is a safety net for insurance companies if they need to pay high-cost claims all at once. It was part of the plan known as Obamacare until 2016, but was phased out.

Kaine says several federal programs already include a reinsurance program, including flood and crop insurance and Medicare Part D.

Kaine says it will encourage insurers to remain in the health care system, and fosters competition.

“It brings premiums down for the vast majority of people,” Kaine said Thursday in a conference call with reporters. “It provides a backstop, and gives insurance companies certainty so they can stay in markets.”

Kaine is a member of the committee chaired by Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN), who says he wants to have bipartisan health care legislation on health care ready by mid-September.