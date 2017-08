PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We were in the kitchen today with Niyah Edwards from 1608 Crafthouse. She prepared the restaurant’s award-winning dish, butter-basted scallops with stone ground grits, pickled mustard seeds, and crispy surryano ham. It was voted the Dish of Coastal Virginia at the March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction.

1608 Crafthouse

1608 Pleasure House Rd.

Virginia Beach, VA 23455

(757) 965-4510

1608Crafthouse.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.