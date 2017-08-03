Hatteras Island food pantry is depleted

RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) – It’s been a week since power went out on Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands. Since then, residents have been getting by either on generators or without any power at all.

There is feeling of emptiness at the Lifeline Outreach Food Pantry in Rodanthe.

“It is extremely devastating,” said Pastor Wade Weigel.

The shelves which were just stocked a week ago are now bare.

“I have never seen the shelves like this,” Weigel said. “Our freezers have never looked like this. Our shelves have never looked like this.”

When the power was cut to the island, so was the ability to cook. Residents lost everything that was in the fridge, so they turned to the pantry for help.

“Even in the worst times, in the wintertime, there is more meat in the freezer than there is right now,” Weigel said.

Weigel says the need is dire.

“We’ve already served enough food for 261 people in the last two weeks.”

Officials announced Thursday that power had been restored to both islands. Still, no one saw the outage coming.

“Weather-related? Perhaps,” Weigel said. “But a severed power cord and for weeks at a time? No.”

If you want to help, contact Pastor Wade Weigel at the Lifeline Outreach Ministries OBX at 252-489-0306.