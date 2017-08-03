Get ready for Tax-Free Weekend in Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s perhaps one of the most useful weekends on the shopping calendar — Tax-Free Weekend.

For three days beginning Friday, Aug. 4, shoppers across the Commonwealth can save a little bit of money on certain things, by not having to pay sales tax.

Tax-Free Weekend is especially helpful for parents looking to get ahead on back-to-school shopping.

The Virginia Tax website has a handy list of what is eligible for this weekend’s tax-free sale. This list includes:

School supplies — less than $20 per qualified item

Clothing and footwear — $100 or less per item

Portable generators — $1,000 or less per item

Gas-powered chainsaws — $350 or less per item

Chainsaw accessories — $60 or less per item

Energy Star or WaterSense products for home or personal use — $60 or less per item

A detailed rundown of what is considered a “qualified item” can be found at this list.

Tax-Free Weekend ends Sunday, Aug. 6 at 11:59 p.m.