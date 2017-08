PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is about to kick off their Summer Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign.

Paul Hernandez, attorney from Kalfus and Nachman, was here to discuss how this important topic heavily impacts commuters throughout the summer season.

Kalfus & Nachman

KalfusNachman.com

The Hurt Line: 1-800 HURT LINE “1-800-4878-5463”

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus and Nachman.