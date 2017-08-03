Crews battle flames behind Chesapeake house

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Crews were called out to a fire Thursday morning at a home in Chesapeake.

Dispatch says the fire was reported at 11:40 a.m. on Cedar Road at Warrick Road.

A photo from a WAVY viewer showed flames behind a house.

Smoke from the flames could be seen from a nearby parking lot, rising above trees, a video from another viewer showed.

Chesapeake Fire Department tweeted Thursday that units arrived on scene at 11:50 a.m. and had the fire under control 20 minutes later.

Images the fire department posted to twitter showed massive flames at a structure.

Cedar Road House Fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Smoke from a house fire on Cedar Road in Chesapeake. Courtesy: Beccie Spencer. Smoke from a house fire on Cedar Road in Chesapeake. Courtesy: Jessica Hall. House fire on Cedar Road in Chesapeake on Aug. 8, 2017 (ReportIt Photo) A firefighter at the scene of a fire on Cedar Road in Chesapeake on Aug. 3, 2017. Image courtesy of the Chesapeake Fire Department

It is unknown whether or not anyone was home at the time of the fire.

