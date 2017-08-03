Crews battle flames behind Chesapeake house

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Crews were called out to a fire Thursday morning at a home in Chesapeake.
Dispatch says the fire was reported at 11:40 a.m. on Cedar Road at Warrick Road.
A photo from a WAVY viewer showed flames behind a house.
Smoke from the flames could be seen from a nearby parking lot, rising above trees, a video from another viewer showed.
Chesapeake Fire Department tweeted Thursday that units arrived on scene at 11:50 a.m. and had the fire under control 20 minutes later.
Images the fire department posted to twitter showed massive flames at a structure.
Cedar Road House Fire
Cedar Road House Fire x
It is unknown whether or not anyone was home at the time of the fire.
Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.