Crews battle flames behind Chesapeake house

A firefighter at the scene of a fire on Cedar Road in Chesapeake on Aug. 3, 2017. Image courtesy of the Chesapeake Fire Department

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Crews were called out to a fire Thursday morning at a home in Chesapeake.

Dispatch says the fire was reported at 11:40 a.m. on Cedar Road at Warrick Road.

A photo from a WAVY viewer showed flames behind a house.

Smoke from the flames could be seen from a nearby parking lot, rising above trees, a video from another viewer showed.

Chesapeake Fire Department tweeted Thursday that units arrived on scene at 11:50 a.m. and had the fire under control 20 minutes later.

Images the fire department posted to twitter showed massive flames at a structure.

It is unknown whether or not anyone was home at the time of the fire.

