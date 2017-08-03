Car crashes in to side of Judy Boone Realty building in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A car crashed in to the side of the Judy Boone Realty building Wednesday afternoon in Norfolk.

Norfolk police spokesman Daniel Hudson tells WAVY.com the crash happened in the 800 block of E. Ocean View Avenue.

Hudson says a driver, a 70-year-old man, was going north on Chesapeake Avenue when he lost control after making a right-hand turn on to E. Ocean View.

The car hit a fence and ended up on an AC unit on the side of the building. A viewer image showed the crashed car.

Hudson says the man was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. He was charged with failure to maintain control of the vehicle.

