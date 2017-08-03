Bomb threat discovered in bathroom at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A bomb threat was found Thursday morning inside a bathroom at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, officials say.

Shipyard officials say law enforcement was called to a complex of work trailers at 7:50 a.m. after an employee discovered the threat. The trailers are being used for training for shipyard employees.

The building where the threat was discovered has been evacuated. It will remain evacuated until a security sweep is completed.

Officials say impact has been kept to a small area, and work is continuing as normal.

NCIS was contacted about the threat.

This comes one day after a total of six bomb threats were called in to Naval Station Norfolk and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. All six of the threats were cleared.