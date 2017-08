PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from “TRS Productions” and they’re talking about their original musical review called “This Juke Joint is Jumpin”.

Tanya Shadley told us all about it!

This Juke Joint is Jumpin’

Original music written and produced by Tanya Rollins Shadley and directed by Vincent Epps

Saturday, August 5th

2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Goode Theater at ODU

4601 Monarch Way

Norfolk, VA 23529

For tickets and infomation, call (757) 625-5205 or (757) 816-3413.