2 aircraft carriers moving from Naval Station Norfolk to local shipyards

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two aircraft carriers will be moved to local shipyards this week.

The USS George Washington (CVN 73) will leave Naval Station Norfolk on Friday to head to its temporary home at Newport News Shipbuilding. While there, the ship will undergo refueling and complex overhaul. This is expected to take four years.

During the overhaul, the Washington will receive several upgrades to all of its systems. Improvements will also be made to living and working spaces as well. When complete, the ship will be returned to service for an expected 25 additional years.

On Saturday, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) will also be moving. The Ike is heading to Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, where it will begin a six-month planned incremental availability to improve the ship’s mechanical and electrical systems.