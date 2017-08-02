Woman injured in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Wednesday night in Newport News.

Police and medics were called to the 1300 block of 76th Street around 9:37 p.m. Police say once on scene, officers found a woman in her 50s with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with what appear to be a non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting was related to a domestic incident.

Police say a suspect in this shooting has been detained and is being questioned by detectives.

