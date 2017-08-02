WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 Showcased Solid Growth While Remaining News, Digital & Lifestyle Leaders

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – August 1, 2017 – WAVY-TV and FOX43 dominated the viewing in Hampton Roads throughout the day, continuing its long run as the #1 local news, digital and lifestyle leader in the July rating book. WAVY News 10 won every key newscast, often drawing more audience than the combined competition. All together, the station’s newscasts attracted 58% of the local news audience over the ratings period, more than doubling #2 WVEC with 21% and #3 WTKR/WGNT with 21%.

WAVY-TV 10 and FOX43 own morning news in Hampton Roads. More than a third (69%) of Hampton Roads local morning viewers woke up to WAVY News 10 from 4:30 -9 a.m. WAVY News 10 Today at 4:30 a.m. begins the weekday with 77% of the local news audience (A25-54), while growing 57% year-over-year. WAVY News 10 at 5am captured 57% and WAVY News 10 at 6 a.m. netted 47% of the morning news viewers (A25-54). WAVY News 10 at 4:30 a.m., 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. each have higher ratings than any local newscast at any time of the day. WAVY News 10 Today on FOX43 was the clear winner in local news at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. WAVY News 10’s dominance in local morning news propelled the Today Show ratings, making it #1 in the country out of all 56 metered markets.

“Our continuing success in attracting local news viewers and achieving audience growth is a testament not only to our brand, but also our first-rate journalism and our commitment to our local community,” said WAVY-TV 10 and FOX43 Vice President/General Manager Carol Ward. “From the time Hampton Roads wakes up to the end of their day, they choose WAVY-TV 10 and FOX43 because they know us and trust us. We are grateful for their loyalty and thank them.”

The Hampton Roads Show weekdays at 11 a.m. on WAVY-TV 10 remained the market’s local lifestyle show leader. Showcasing a 2.4 household rating, The Hampton Roads Show was the area’s number one choice for music, cooking and more. The momentum continued in the 2 p.m. daypart on WAVY-TV 10 as The Real posted a 2.0 household rating, up 46% from last July.

WAVY News 10 from 4 – 6:30 p.m. maintained its leadership position for the evening news block, reaching almost half – 49% of the local news viewers (A25-54). The 4 p.m. newscast won solidly, reaching 43% of Hampton Road news viewers (A25-54), while the 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. newscasts achieved 49%. WAVY News 10 at 6 p.m. reached a staggering 53% (A25-54), and was the most-watched newscast on any station at any time of the day.

“I am extremely proud that viewers in Hampton Roads consistently make WAVY News 10 their number one choice for news both on air and online,” said WAVY-TV 10 and FOX43 News Director Mark Kurtz. “Our dedicated team works hard each and every day to bring our viewers the latest breaking news and weather, as well as stories they won’t see anywhere else.”

WAVY News 10 at 11 p.m. commanded 50% of late news viewers with an 83% higher rating than its closest competitor (A25-54). WAVY News 10 at 10 p.m. on FOX43 was equally impressive, commanding 71% of the late news viewers at 10pm – more than doubling the rating (A25-54) of its only competitor.

Compelling 10 On Your Side investigations gripped viewers in all newscasts helping solidify the strength of the brand. WAVY News 10 Reporter Joe Fisher uncovered parking hot spots, revealing where you are more likely to get a violation. In the midst of hurricane season, 10 On Your Side Reporter Stephanie Harris explained hurricane zones; pinpointing new evacuation plans to keep you ahead of the storm.

In addition, 10 On Your Side followed the story of a local veteran battling ALS and his quest to get life-extending medicine covered by the VA. As a result, of our investigation, a hearing will take place in the coming weeks to determine if change will happen. And, 10 On Your Side continued to be the only news station to share stories about locals doing good or ‘taking back’ the streets of their urban neighborhoods. WAVY News 10 Reporter Laura Caso introduced you to two mentors who created a group helping teens get a ‘passport to manhood.’

WAVY.com remained the digital leader in Hampton Roads with an impressive 23% increase in unique visitors year-over-year on desktop and mobile. According to HitWise Market Comparison Data, WAVY.com featured more page views than WVEC and WTKR’s websites combined in July and 100% more page views than its nearest TV competitor.

10 On Your Side investigative reports, Super Doppler 10 weather coverage, and compelling #TakeItBack reports brought millions of new visitors to WAVY.com. WAVY.com met our viewers where they live, work and play. From live streaming the commissioning of the USS Gerald R. Ford, to coastal storms and breaking news, the digital powerhouse of WAVY.com brought stories with impact to you – on every platform.