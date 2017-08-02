Video shows passenger rob taxi driver in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A local cab driver says he was robbed by a passenger early Tuesday morning in Newport News. A camera in the cab recorded the incident.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Oyster Point Road around 2:45 a.m. On scene, police spoke with the victim, a 44-year-old Hampton man, who is a taxi driver for a local cab company.

The cab driver told police he went to pick up a man on Menchville Road. Not long into the trip, the passenger grabbed the driver by the collar of his shirt, held a sharp object to his neck and demanded money. The driver handed over cash.

In the surveillance video released by police, the cab driver can be heard saying, “I’ll give it to you… Here it is… Here’s everything, everything I have. Here you go.”

The man then told the driver to go to Warwick Boulevard, according to police. When they got there, the suspect ran away.

After the man took off, the cab driver went to a nearby store to call police.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police described the suspect as a black male in his late 20s to early 30s, about 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with a small afro. He was wearing a dark green shirt, black pants and a baseball cap.

The cab driver is now warning others in his line of work to be careful about the passengers they pick up.

“It’s a terrible experience and all cab drivers should pay attention to who they pick up and if it doesn’t feel right, you know than they should really consider if they really should or they shouldn’t pick up,” the driver, who did not want to be identified, told 10 On Your Side’s Erin Kelly.

