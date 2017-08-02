VBFD names new deputy chief of operations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Fire Department (VBFD) has named James Ramsey as its new deputy chief of operations.

According to a news release issued Wednesday, Ramsey has served as the interim deputy chief since November of last year, but Fire Chief David Hutcheson made it official on Wednesday when he handed Chief Ramsey his new badge during a ceremony at the Fire Administration Center.

Chief Ramsey has been with the VBFD since 1990 and has served in all ranks of emergency response. He has been a Chief Officer for 10 years, served as the Fire Marshal and was the District Chief of Personnel Development, overseeing training, prevention, public information and human resources.

Chief Ramsey is also a Type III, All-Hazards Incident Commander with the Hampton Roads Incident Management Team (HRIMT). He previously deployed to Ellicott City, Maryland for flooding response and to Tappahannock for tornado response.

Ramsey has an associate degree in fire science from Tidewater Community College, a bachelor’s degree in fire administration from Columbia Southern University and is currently enrolled in a master’s degree program in organizational leadership from Waldorf University.