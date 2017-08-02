VB residents meet with city leaders to learn about flood prevention projects

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – As the peak of hurricane season approaches, people across the region are hoping storms will be much calmer this season.

On Wednesday, people living in the Princess Anne section of the Resort City came out for a meeting to learn what city leaders are doing to combat flooding in their neighborhoods.

Starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday inside Building 19 at the city’s Municipal Center, leaders gave brief presentations on sea level rise, drainage operations and plans for specific neighborhoods.

Among the areas discussed was Ashville Park, where residents had the opportunity to learn more about a study completed on fixing the area’s drainage problems.

Engineer Charles Bodnar listed several findings, including that “the outfall, the weir down on Flanagan, is inadequate.”

The city is working to correct that issue, along with others. Not all of the funding needed is there now, but officials are still able to make headway.

“This first phase will go a long way to improve conditions in Ashville,” said Thomas Leahy, Deputy City Manager.

Leahy says the plans involve adding a pump station to pump down lakes. The city also intends to create a new, larger weir.

The work is expected to make a difference but “no improvements can be made to handle an extreme event, an event that’s greater than a 100-year storm event,” Bodnar said.

Ashville Park residents like Michael Gladden hope the area won’t ever see another storm like Hurricane Matthew.

“That was a big one,” he said.

Gladden was among many residents who came with questions. He felt his concerns were addressed.

“I feel satisfied that they’re moving forward.”