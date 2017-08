NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A commercial flight landed safely at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) after experiencing mechanical issues, Wednesday afternoon.

The United flight, coming from Dulles in Washington, D.C., reported that they had some kind of a hydraulics issues. The plane landed safely around 1:56 p.m. and proceeded to the gate

Crews are doing a full sweep of the plane to check for the mechanical issues.

Normal operations have resumed at ORF.