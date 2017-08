VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An overturned tractor-trailer has caused a section of West Neck Road to close.

According to police, West Neck Road is closed between North Landing and Indian River Road for the overturned semi.

West Neck road closed between N.Landing and Indian river due to accident with overturned semi. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) August 2, 2017

There have been no reports of injuries.

