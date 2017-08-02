Goose flies into power line, causes outage in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A goose flew into a power line Wednesday morning, causing an outage in Virginia Beach, according to a Dominion Energy spokesperson.

Bonita Harris with Dominion confirms the outage was caused by a goose flying into a power line on Princess Anne road just before 8 a.m.

The outage is in neighborhoods just outside of Virginia Wesleyan University’s campus.

Dominion’s outage map showed more than 7,000 customers without power Wednesday morning.

Harris says power has been restored to all but 210 customers in the area.

There is no estimated time of restoration for these customers, according to Harris.

The goose did not survive the accident.