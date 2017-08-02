Swimsuits needed for student swimming program in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach needs your help with a swimsuit drive.

The Parks and Recreation Department provides Virginia Beach second graders from Title 1 schools with the opportunity to learn how to swim.

Aquatics Coordinator Carol Fernheimer says 21 schools participate in the program, which is called Students on the Swim. They’re expecting to have 2,100 students.

“We’re in an area where there’s a lot of water, a lot of pools in the area, too. Teaching kids how to swim and how to react in a situation where they can make themselves safe, learn survival skills. It’s very important to this area,” Fernheimer said.

Fernheimer says the program lasts for 10 days. It originally started with fourth graders.

“We used to do a program with the fourth graders, but we learned the earlier you teach children how to swim, the more successful you are. So we started working with the second graders,” she said.

But in order to make sure these students can learn, they need to be properly equipped.

“Not every child has the ability to have a swimsuit, we do provide those. We really would like people to donate for the month of August,” Fernheimer said.

Those swimsuits will go towards students from low income families.

Swimsuits must be new, with retail tags still on them. Sizes needed include:

Youth girls one-piece suits: 6/7, 8, 10, 12, 14

Boys trunks: S (6), M (8), L (10), XL (12), 14

You can donate suits at any recreation center through the end of the month. Here’s a list of recreation centers. If you’d like to donate to the Students on the Swim program, click here.