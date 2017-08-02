Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon to host mock run this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon announced a new start line for the race Wednesday.

Thousands of runners are expected to hit the streets of Virginia Beach for the Labor Day weekend event. To prepare for the big weekend, race organizers are holding a mock run on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 a.m.

The mock run will give runners a chance to get a sneak peek at the new course start. Those interested in participating can join the 10-mile run on the sidewalk at 14th Street and Pacific Avenue.

The mock run marks the one month countdown to the real race.

Race weekend will kick off Friday, Sept. 1 with a two-day Health & Fitness Expo at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. The expo is free and open to the public and features more than 100 exhibitors offering free nutritional samples and showcasing the latest in running gear and fitness apparel.

The 5K race will take place on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 21st Street and Atlantic Avenue, before the one-mile beach run on the sand.

“The move to separate the 5K and half marathon is expected to improve the experience for both 5K and half marathon runners,” said Madora Mak, the event’s manager. “And, participants who complete the 5K on Saturday and half marathon on Sunday will earn both races’ medals plus a third, Remix Challenge medal.”

The start line for Sunday’s half marathon is now at 14th Street and Pacific Avenue. Runners will start next to Atlantic Fun Park on Pacific between 14th and 15th streets, then head up Pacific, making their first turn at the iconic King Neptune statue.

Rock band Sister Hazel will headline the half marathon on Sunday morning immediately following the race. The post-race concert, in partnership with the American Music Festival, will be held on the beach at the 17th Street finish line and is free and open to the public.

For more information or to register for the race, go online.