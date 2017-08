NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man was shot in the back in Newport News Wednesday morning, but police say he is expected to survive.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Marshall Avenue around 10:40 a.m. and located the 30-year-old victim as soon as they arrived on scene.

Medics responded and took the man to the hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening.

The shooting is under investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.

