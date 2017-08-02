Police chase leads to arrest in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A police chase in Hampton led to an arrest on Tuesday.

Hampton police say that at 3:11 p.m., an officer saw a gray Honda sedan driving recklessly on Hampton Roads Center Parkway near Coliseum Drive.

The officer activated his emergency lights and sirens, and tried to stop the driver.

However, the driver did not stop until they reached the NASA Langley gate on Commander Sheppard Boulevard.

The driver was taken in to custody and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, felony evade and elude and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Police have not yet identified the driver.