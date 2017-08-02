Navy offers motorcycle safety courses to ebb sailor crashes

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Navy is offering free motorcycle safety courses to sailors as it strives to reduce accidents and fatal crashes involving military personnel.

Navy officials said they’ll hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to raise awareness of the issue at Naval Station Norfolk.

Numerous motorcycle crashes occur each year that involve services members or civilians working for the Department of Defense. For instance, media outlets reported in May that a Navy sailor and an Air Force airman died while riding a motorcycle in Okinawa, Japan.

Safety courses are required for sailors who ride motorcycles on Navy bases.

According to media reports, the Navy has also been focused for decades on reducing fatal crashes involving sailors off base.