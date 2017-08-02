Music Is Taking Over Our Weekend & FOX43 Night at Harbor Park Has Arrived

Friday, August 4: Tides FOX43 Night at Harbor Park – Game starts at 7:05 PM

Get ready to enjoy some peanuts and cracker jacks at this Friday’s Norfolk Tides Baseball game! It’s FOX43 night! The first 5,000 fans at the game will receive a FREE tides baseball cap. The best part, I’ll be throwing out the first pitch! Will I make it to home plate or not? We’ll see! Come out to Harbor Park this Friday night and watch the Norfolk Tides take on the Durham Bulls. The Game starts at 7:05 p.m. and tickets start at $10.

Friday, August 4: Florida Georgia Line & Nelly @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

With their innovative fusion of country, rock, hip-hop and pop, Florida Georgia Line has already proven themselves as a force to be reckoned with. Now, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are headed to Hampton Road this weekend, so country fans, get excited! They are also bringing 90’s hip-hop phenomenon Nelly! Is it hot in here or is it just this epic fusion of country and hip hop? You can catch Florida Georgia Line’s “Dig Your Roots” tour this Friday night at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater. The Concert starts at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $31.

Friday, August 4: First Friday @ Downtown Norfolk

Get ready to grab some friends and have some fun! Downtown Norfolk’s favorite Friday night street party is back for it’s fifth season! Every first Friday of the month, there will be an epic performance. This week, it’s Brackish Water Jamboree! They are an original contemporary string band, so if you love a mix of country and blues, this fusion is perfect for you! Not only will there be music, but you can enjoy food, beer and plenty of merchandise! This First Fridays event kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m. in downtown Norfolk at the TCC plaza! Admission is free.

McDonalds: McCafé Summer Giveaway!

Do you have a bestie, friend or someone you know who needs a tasty pick-me-up at work? You can nominate them for the McCafé Summer Giveaway. You can Surprise & Delight your friend by nominating them at hrScene.com. One winner will be chosen each week for a surprise delivery! This amazing giveaway is happening now through August 2nd.