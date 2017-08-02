Man sentenced to life plus 35 years for 2015 Virginia Beach murder

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man convicted in a 2015 murder outside of a Virginia Beach strip club was formally sentenced Wednesday.

Timothy Josaahn Watson, 28, was sentenced to life in prison plus 53 years. He will also have to pay a fine of $100,000.

Watson was convicted of first-degree murder and robbery in connection to the shooting death of Paul Abbey on May 30, 2015.

Abbey, 25, was shot and killed outside Cheetah’s Lounge on Diamond Springs Road.

Watson was one of three men arrested in Abbey’s murder. He and Raiquan Turner were charged with murder, robbery and use of a firearm for their role in the 2015 incident.

Turner was found guilty by a jury and was sentenced to three life terms.

A third suspect, Keith Devon Mitchell, was charged with and later pleaded guilty to accessory after the homicide. He was sentenced to five years with four years suspended, leaving one year left to serve.

Prosecutors say Watson has prior convictions for unlawful wounding and unlawfully shooting into an occupied dwelling.