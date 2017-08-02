Man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Gov. McAuliffe and his family

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested a man for allegedly threatening to kill Governor Terry McAuliffe and his family.

The man is currently being held in Henrico County Jail West with no chance of bonding out. Court records obtained by WAVY affiliate WRIC show the suspect threatened to kill the governor and his family in late July.

Leonard Szweda, 47, is facing multiple felony charges for calling the governor’s office and making those threats two different times.

When police went to arrest Szweda at his home on Homeview Drive in Henrico County, they discovered guns, marijuana and ammunition. Not only was that alarming because of the alleged threats, but also because Szweda is a convicted felon. Police also believe Swezda is mentally ill.

A woman who lives near the home Szweda shares with his mother says she has seen him act erratically and made sure never to open the door when he was outside.

Szweda is now facing a total of eight felony charges.

WRIC’s Kristin Smith met with Szweda at Henrico Jail West Wednesday afternoon. When asked about the accusations, he said, “I think the governor’s record speaks for itself.”