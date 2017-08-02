Man arrested for allegedly holding woman, children captive for at least 2 years

A man was arrested for allegedly holding a woman and her two children captive for at least two years in their Spotsylvania home.

Kariem Ali Muhammad Moore, 43, is charged with three felony counts of abduction and felony assault and battery.

Spotsylvania deputies went to a home in the 3600 block of Mine Road to conduct a welfare check on Saturday.

When deputies arrived at the home around 5 p.m., a man answered the door. Officers said the man appeared reluctant to let them inside the home.

According to an official with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, a woman and two children ran out of a side door while deputies were talking to the man.

The woman, 32, and her children, ages 11 and 8, then told deputies that it has been at least two years since they have been outside of the home. According to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, the children have never been to school.

Moore is the father of the two children, but officials say he is not married to their mother.

The woman is in stable condition at a medical facility. She is receiving treatment for health conditions that have been left untreated for years, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office. The children also received treatment.

The sheriff’s office says they do not know how the family was kept inside the home for over two years. An official with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said Moore was unemployed and hardly ever left the home.

Moore is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

House of Horrors: every window of FredericksburgVA home where man held woman/kids for 2 years is covered up #NBC4DC pic.twitter.com/RQPtzpzXYZ — Jackie Bensen (@jackiebensen) August 3, 2017