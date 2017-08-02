Large hiring event in Suffolk Wednesday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Spectrum is hiring over 50 people, and is inviting job seekers to attend their free job fair on Wednesday.

The job fair is at the Suffolk Workforce Center, located at 157 North Main Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Career Center of the Triad, and will allow job seekers to submit resumes, network, and talk to hiring managers about current job openings.

According to a post on the Career Center’s Facebook page, Spectrum is looking for direct sales representatives to join their team.

The Center said Spectrum is “Looking for motivated self-starters with strong communication and presentation skills.”

Those who make it through the hiring process will receive base pay and commission, and top performers can earn more than $70,000 a year.

The Career Center of the Triad offers programs throughout the year to help job seekers find employment, including career assessments, resume support, employee retention solutions, and career fairs.

They have hosted 23 events in the past 12 months, and so far, they have helped more than 466 people find jobs.

More than 200 people are expected to attend Wednesday’s job fair.

“The purpose of this event is to provide resources for people looking for employment and resume assistance,” the Career Center said in a release.

For more information about the event, call 336-897-4299, or visit triadcareercenter.com.