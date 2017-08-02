JCC police looking for three suspects in shoplifting incident

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for three people in connection to a shoplifting incident at a Polo Ralph Lauren store.

Officials say that on July 20, Polo Ralph Lauren employees reported that a man had stolen more than $200 in merchandise from the store.

The employees said two women distracted store employees while the man took the items.

If you recognize the suspect, or know anything about this incident, please contact Investigator Leslie Sten at 757-603-6044 or Leslie.Sten@jamescitycountyva.gov.

Tipsters can also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Callers to the Crime Line may remain anonymous, do not have to testify in court and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest.