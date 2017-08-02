In The Kitchen: Tater Tots with BBQ Pulled Duck and Smoked Gouda

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Tiffanie Facey and Katelyn Sherwood from Kings Dominion were in the Hampton Roads Show kitchen talking about the BBQ and Brew Fest which kicks off on Saturday. Chef Tiffanie whipped up Tater Tots with Pulled Duck and Smoked Gouda topped with Apple Butter Barbecue Sauce. She also made some chicken wings with that yummy sauce.

BBQ and Brew Fest

Every Saturday & Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

August 5th – August 20th

For more information on entertainment, or to buy your taste tokens, visit KingsDominion.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by King’s Dominion.