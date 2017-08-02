Hampton’s last streetcar returning home after 71 years

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton’s last streetcar is returning home after 71 years.

Streetcar 390, built 100 years ago, will be restored for eventual public display, according to the Hampton Convention and Visitor Bureau,

The streetcar was used in Hampton between 1918 and 1946 — and is one of only two of its kind left in the United States.

Streetcars were eventually discontinued in favor of buses.

The visitor bureau says a couple bought streetcar 390 for $100, and turned it into their home in York County.

The Baltimore Streetcar Museum then had the car for several decades before deciding to return it to Hampton.

The visitor bureau says the plan is to put the streetcar in a custom-built pavilion in downtown Hampton once it is restored. This pavilion will reportedly include interactive displays about the city’s streetcar system.

A welcome home ceremony is being held at 10 a.m. on Fort Monroe.