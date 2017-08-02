Eli Harold shares why joined Colin Kaepernick in pre-game protest

Colin Keapernick may have been the most polarizing figure in sports last NFL season, and it had nothing to do with his play on the field. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback made headlines by taking a knee during the national anthem, in protest for what he perceived as social injustices around the nation.

Virginia Beach’s Eli Harold, a graduate of Ocean Lakes High School, also joined in.

“Colin was brave, man,” said the third-year 49ers linebacker. “He stood alone in something, and I felt like I should be with him, because I felt so strongly about the situation.

“Colin’s whole thing was taking a knee, and it wasn’t to disrespect the military. I had two uncles in Vietnam. One passed last year, God rest his soul, but I wanted to be a voice for the voiceless, joining Eric (Reid) and Colin in the protest and we accomplished our goal, bringing the conversation, bringing up the conversation and having people talk about it on ESPN, and various networks, and writers writing about it.”