Dominion to refund more than $11 million in overcharging

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s largest electric utility says it will repay more than $11 million it overcharged some commercial customers by not properly reading meters.

Dominion Energy overcharged about 24,000 commercial customers between 2013 and 2016 because the company’s meter readers were not resetting meters each month to track peak demand.

Regulatory filings show the company expects to pay between $11 million to $12 million in refunds, plus interest and a 5 percent “goodwill credit.”

The company has said the improper readings may have occurred before 2013, but the company doesn’t have the records to check. Customers who can show they were overbilled prior to 2013 will be eligible for refunds.

The State Corporation Commission approved Dominion’s repayment plan last week.