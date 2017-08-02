Dead whale washes up on shore in Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — A dead short-finned pilot whale washed up on shore last week in Kill Devil Hills.

Jennette’s Pier posted on Facebook that it happened between Third and Fourth streets last Monday, July 31.

Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue were first to recover the 10-foot-long whale. Volunteers from the Outer Banks Marine Mammal Stranding Network responded as well.

Jennette’s Pier staff took the whale from the Kill Devil Hills bathhouse at Ocean Bay Boulevard to the National Park Service’s Bodie Island marine mammal shed, where North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission staff and marine mammal stranding experts performed a necropsy.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.