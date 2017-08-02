Counting Kindness – A Birthday Donation

Usually, your birthday is all about you. When you’re turning five, it’s really all about you! However, a Franklin girl didn’t feel that way on her big day.

Amelia Story did the giving on her birthday. At her party last weekend, she asked family and friends to bring donations for animal shelters. Amelia was able to fill wagons full of goodies, like dog food and cat food. She, her step-mother and brothers made deliveries to the Southampton County Animal Shelter and the Franklin Animal Shelter after the party. The Franklin Police Department even posted a shout out on their Facebook page to Amelia.

“We want to thank Amelia for her kindness in bringing these items to help our animals,” the police department said.

Amelia wasn’t left completely empty handed on her birthday though. She did receive a little something for turning 5. She got a kitten who she named Mittens.

This story is a good time to remind you about our Clear the Shelters initiative. It’s going on through August 19th. We’ve partnered up with twelve local shelters in an effort to find forever homes for homeless pets. For additional information and participating shelters visit, WAVY.com.