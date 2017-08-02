Congress approves funding for Southside veterans clinic

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) – The Senate and House of Representatives approved funding late Tuesday for a veterans clinic to be constructed in Southside Hampton Roads.

When completed, the new outpatient clinic is expected to enable better access to care for thousands of local veterans, alleviate commuting hassles and ease the burden of a rapidly growing caseload at Hampton VA Medical Center.

In an interview Wednesday with 10 On Your Side’s Chris Horne, Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) said that growth at Hampton VAMC is nearly triple the national average, thus the need for a Southside clinic.

“For a whole lot of veterans on the Southside, it will mean they can get services without having to go through the tunnel,” Warner said. “That will be a great relief and it’s long overdue.”

The Southside outpatient clinic will have 155,000 square feet of space and will include all services currently available at Hampton, except for overnight stays and an emergency room.

With funding approved, the Veterans Administration can now start to look for a site for the new clinic.

The money had been delayed for nearly three years because of a technicality, even though the project was already on the boards. Warner says he still believes the new clinic can still be completed by 2020, the original target date.

Below is the full statement from Senator Warner about the funding:

The Veterans Choice Program was meant to reduce wait times and give veterans a broader range of options to access quality health care in their communities. The legislation the Senate approved last night, which now heads to the President’s desk for his signature, provides $2.1 billion to continue funding the Choice program for six months. It also provides $1.8 billion to address longstanding staffing needs at V-A hospitals, including Hampton VAMC. Moreover, it authorizes more than two dozen leases for new V-A medical facilities across the country, which has been one of my top priorities. This is long-overdue. It includes two new outpatient clinics in Hampton Roads — which has one of the fastest-growing patient populations in the V-A system — and in Fredericksburg, which will ease the burden at existing V-A facilities and allow veterans to receive treatment closer to their homes. These steps move us forward in our commitment to our nation’s veterans.” For more than a year, Sen. Warner has been spearheading a bipartisan effort in Congress to approve the overdue medical leases. In September 2016, he led a bipartisan group of Senators in introducing the Providing Veterans Overdue Care Act to authorize leases for 24 Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities in 15 states, most of which had already been waiting for congressional approval for more than a year. At the beginning of the new Congress in January 2017, Sen. Warner teamed up with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) to reintroduce the legislation.”