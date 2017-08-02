Coast Guard tows disabled fishing boat 70 miles off Virginia coast

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard helped a disabled fishing boat 70 miles off the Virginia coast on Tuesday.

Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads Command Center in Portsmouth received a call at 6:45 a.m. about a disabled 60-foot fishing boat.

Officials say there were five adults and a dog on the boat, which was about 70 miles east of Cape Henry.

The crew from Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson arrived on the scene at around 11:30 a.m. and an engineer restarted the fishing boat’s engines.

The boat lost propulsion twice while on its way to Ocean City, Maryland.

At about 2:30 p.m., the Lawrence Lawson headed toward Ocean City with the boat in tow.

The boat was transferred to a 47-foot motor lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Ocean City at 11:15 p.m. The boat crew arrived at the Ocean City Commercial Fishing Harbor on Wednesday at 1:40 a.m.

“It is crucial for all boaters to regularly inspect the equipment and propulsion systems aboard their vessels,” said Petty Officer 2nd Hezakiah H. Henson, crewmember for the rescue boat crew. “We are happy that we were able to work together with the Lawrence Lawson crew to help these boaters in need.”