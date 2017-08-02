Coast Guard searching for missing boater from NC to NYC

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard is searching for a French man who went sailing and has yet to return.

Watchstanders in the 5th Coast Guard District Command Center in Portsmouth received a report at 7 a.m. Wednesday that 73-year-old Joseph Calland was overdue.

Calland is sailing aboard the 39-foot sailboat Nennette. His last known port call was in Beaufort, North Carolina. His destination was New York City.

Coast Guard crews from the mid-Atlantic region have searched 2,063 square miles so far from North Carolina to New York.

Watchstanders originally received a mayday call at 11:20 p.m. Sunday from a sailor who was later confirmed to be Calland. Coast Guard and Navy crews searched the area where the distress call came from Monday afternoon, but did not find any signs of distress.

If you have any information about Calland or his sailboat, contact the 5th District Command Center at 757-398-6390 or RCCNorfolk@uscg.mil.