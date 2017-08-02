Coast Guard rescues man suffering heat illness off Chincoteague coast

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — A man suffering heat-related illness Tuesday was rescued off the coast of Chincoteague.

Coast Guard officials say the 62-year-old man was on a fishing boat 13 miles east of the town.

A Motor Life Boat crew was launched from Station Chincoteague just after 4:30 p.m., and had the man back in Chincoteague around an hour later.

The man was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onley.

“We encourage all mariners to be extra vigilant about their own health when boating in the heat,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Hofmeister.