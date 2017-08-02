Authorities investigating bomb threat at Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are investigating a bomb threat that was called in to Naval Station Norfolk.

The threat was received around 6 a.m., according to base spokesperson Kelly Wirfel.

A Military working dogs were deployed in response to the threat, to sweep various areas of the base.

Wirfel says one of the dogs was alerted on a vehicle in the vicinity of Pier 14.

Wirfel says the pier is on lockdown, and is restricted for pedestrians and vehicle traffic. NCIS is on scene, along with base security.

