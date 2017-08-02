Beach police: 70-year-old man ‘violently assaulted’ in road rage incident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a driver “violently assaulted” a 70-year-old man in a road rage incident last week in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the incident started on London Bridge Road and eventually escalated into a physical altercation.

Police say the suspect assaulted the 70-year-old victim, causing multiple injuries. The victim is expected to be OK.

The suspect is described as a white male with a slender build and black hair that may have been in a pony tail.

Police say the suspect was driving a white Ford F-250 or F-350 with chrome rims and a chrome front grill. The truck had a bed cover and tinted back windows. The vehicle was last seen heading North on Virginia Beach Boulevard near First Colonial Road.

If you recognize this truck or know anything about this incident, call Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-4101.