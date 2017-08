PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Get ready to get muddy for a great cause! We’re talking about the 17th Annual Armed Services YMCA Mud Run. ASYMCA Executive Director Russell Ariza joined Steve Ludwig from Geico Military about the race and how it supports local programs. It’s one of the most intense 8K races on the East Coast!

Armed Services YMCA Mud Run

8K and Mini Mud

Saturday, August 12th

JEB Little Creek

Registration & Information:

ASYMCAMudRun.com