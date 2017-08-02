2 sailors from USS George Washington charged with arson in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two sailors from the USS George Washington have been charged with arson, according Virginia Beach Fire Department investigators.

The charges for 24-year old Timothy Warren Wright II and 21-year old Tre’Von Jabri Bishop stems from an April 4 fire in the Virginia Village subdivision.

Investigators say crews were called out to Berknor Drive for a possible brush fire.

Firefighters found an abandoned 2016 Dodge Charger on fire.

The car was owned by Wright, according to investigators. He was taken in to custody by Portsmouth police, and was charged with arson of personal property and conspiracy.

Wright was released on an unsecured bond.

Bishop was taken in to custody in Norfolk by Virginia Beach fire investigators and NCIS, and is charged with the same crime.

Bishop was released on a $3,000 bond and is due in court Aug. 3.

