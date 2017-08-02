1 suspect in Hertford triple shooting taken into custody

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) — A suspect in a shooting that injured three people in Hertford has been taken into custody.

Ervin Javon Jones was arrested on July 28. He’s charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $1.2 million.

Jones’ charges stem from a shooting on July 19 in the area of Wynne Fork Court. Police were called to the scene around 9:45 p.m. They found two people with gunshot wounds. A third victim showed up at a local hospital.

Police are still searching for two other suspects: Quintral Lashaun Porter, 25, and Tyrell Shawndell Williams, 30. They should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know anything about this shooting, you’re asked to call the Hertford Police Department at 252-426-5587.