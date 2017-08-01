Virginia Beach seeks input on strategic plan to end homelessness

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — City officials in Virginia Beach are looking for input from the public as they update the strategic plan to end homelessness.

The plan was originally adopted by city council in 2013.

The city says, “The strategic plan to end homelessness represents the vision of the entire Virginia Beach community to make homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurring… The plan is intended to serve the needs of all who experience homelessness or a housing crisis, including families, individuals, youth, veterans, and people transitioning from institutional living.”

The updates are to build and expand on the 2013 plan, as well as incorporate progress to date, new research and address these key items:

The opening of the Housing Resource Center, a one-stop-shop of essential services, shelter, and housing, that is scheduled to open at 104 N. Witchduck Road in June 2018

Enhancements to the service system that have been implemented to unite city agencies, service providers and the faith community as one coalition for ending homelessness

Integrating best practices and input from our community partners for our service system

Starting Tuesday, residents can see and comment on the plan’s proposed goals, objectives and action steps for the plan online. The window to weigh in closes on Sept. 1.