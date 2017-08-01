Vehicle lands upside down on rocks after crashing into dump truck

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A car flipped over a guardrail and landed upside down on a bed of rocks after crashing into a dump truck Tuesday afternoon in Norfolk.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 2100 block of Kimball Terrace.

Police say the investigation revealed the gray Nissan involved in the crash was three vehicles behind the dump truck when the driver attempted to pass the other cars and the dump truck. At that moment, the truck slowed down to make a left turn into a construction yard. The Nissan hit the driver’s side of the truck, which caused the car to spin and flip over the guardrail.

The driver was able to get out of the upside down car and was treated by paramedics at the scene. Charges are pending against this driver.

The dump truck’s driver was taken to the hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening.