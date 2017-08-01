Richmond kicks off talks on Confederate monuments

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond is kicking off a series of meetings to discuss what should be done with the city’s prominent Confederate monuments.

Mayor Levar Stoney announced last month that he thinks the statues on Monument Avenue should stay put, though he appointed a commission to study adding historical context, likely with signs or new statues.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports a commission subgroup met Monday, and several more meetings are scheduled for this week.

Two sessions have been scheduled to gather public feedback. Those will take place Aug. 9 and Sept. 13. Feedback can also be submitted online .

Some critics of the mayor’s plan have said the city should at least consider taking down the statues as one option.