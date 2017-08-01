Recreational fishing returns to historic lake at Langley-Eustis

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) — Recreational fishing is returning to a historic lake at Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

Base officials say Brown’s Lake was closed almost 40 years ago because of contamination from toxic pesticides, grease, oils and organic chemicals.

A restoration team started working on reopening the lake in 2007, officials say. (More on the restoration effort can be found here.)

“Last year I approached our state and federal regulators with the idea of reopening the lake for recreational catch and release fishing, similar to Eustis Lake,” said Tim Blevins, JBLE Restoration Program chief. “The only thing we had left to do was obtain permission from the 733rd Mission Support Group commander to re-open the lake.”

Recreational catch-and-release fishing is now back at the lake.

Those interested in fishing must have a valid Virginia fishing license, a saltwater license for fishing the James River or Warwick River, and a freshwater license for fishing at Eustis Lake or Brown’s Lake.

More information about fishing licenses can be found at this link.